California bans state-funded travel to Kentucky, other states

California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Kentucky and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More
Tennessee's attorney general contends a law deemed discriminatory to same-sex couples in a court challenge does nothing new.More
Tennessee's attorney general contends a law deemed discriminatory to same-sex couples in a court challenge does nothing new.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky woman who worked for a credit union for 15 years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and harassed because she is a lesbian.More
A Kentucky woman who worked for a credit union for 15 years has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired and harassed because she is a lesbian.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law.More