Tuition increase approved at UTM

By Staff report
MARTIN, TN -

It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The board of trustees approved a 1.8 percent tuition hike for undergraduates Thursday.

Starting this fall, new in-state tuition and fees will be between $4,300 to about $4,600 per semester.

