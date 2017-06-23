First meeting for Paducah's Big Brown Truck Pull

Team Captains met for the first time for this year's Big Brown Truck Pull -- but there's still time for you to get in on the action. Captains already registered for the Paducah Truck Pull met at Texas Roadhouse for the first time Thursday.

The event benefits the Special Olympics. Organizers have set their goal at $30,000 and have already raised $15,000 so far. Teams of 15 can participate as long as each member raises a minimum of $50 per team member. On the day of the event -- teams will take their shot to see who can pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the shortest time.

Winners are crowned in men's, women's and co-ed divisions. There are also divisions available for younger participants.Additional prizes are available for the top individual fundraiser, the top fundraising team, best team spirit, and best Truck Pull t-shirt. If you'd like to sign up for the event, click here.

When: Saturday, August 5th

Where: Paducah's Flood Wall

Check In: 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Opening Ceremony: 6:00 pm

First Pull: 6:30 pm