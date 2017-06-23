British schoolboys wear skirts in shorts ban protest

As a record-breaking heat wave grips Britain, some teen boys are protesting their school's "no shorts" policy by wearing skirts instead.



Students at the ISCA Academy in Exeter turned up Thursday wearing skirts from the school's girl's uniforms.



It comes after their head teacher wouldn't relax the dress code banning shorts.



One mother said the head teacher, probably being sarcastic, told the boys they could wear a skirt if they want, and they took it literally.



A boy who helped organize the protest said between 50 and 75 boys wore skirts Thursday.



One boy reportedly got in trouble because his skirt was too short, and another was reportedly ordered to put on pants because his legs were too hairy.



The head teacher released a statement in response to the uproar: "Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families."



