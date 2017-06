You can help Icarus find his forever home.



He is a three and a half year old terrier mix.



Icarus was recently brought to Project Hope in Metropolis, Illinois after being rescued from a kill shelter in Tennessee.



If you are interested in adopting Icarus, you can visit Project Hope Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The shelter is on West 10th Street in Metropolis.



You can also call (618) 524-8939.