Six things to know - 6/23/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Lawmakers in Illinois are still divided on a budget agreement. Day three of a special session Governor Bruce Rauner called starts today. If a deal isn't reached by July 1, Illinois will enter its third year without a spending plan.



Tropical depression Cindy is headed out way. It is expected to bring a lot of rain along with it. Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as a tropical storm. It caused damage and flooding in several areas. Three injuries and one death has been linked to the storm.



Forty-three people are now facing charges after they were arrested during protests against the Senate's plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. They are facing charges after they got out of their wheelchairs and laid in front of Senator Mitch McConnell's office. Democrats and four Republican senators say will not support the first draft of the bill.



The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries. The justices met Thursday morning for their last regularly scheduled private meeting in June. They probably took a vote about whether to let the Trump administration immediately enforce the ban and hear the administration's appeal of lower court rulings blocking the ban.



Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will travel to Europe next week to get foreign companies to invest in the state. Haslam plans to travel to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, and Germany. He is expected to leave on Monday and return Friday.



Academy Sports and Outdoor in Paducah will have its grand opening today. It is on McBride Drive. You can find tons of hunting, fishing, and camping equipment. There will also be giveaway, games, and product demonstration.