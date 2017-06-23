Sharing the road: motorcycle training benefit

Thirteen percent of deadly crashes involve motorcycles. That's according to the Department of Transportation. It's crashes with this outcome that has some new and experienced riders considering a training course. One of the most common question a rider has is whether a helmet makes a difference during a crash. Many riders say yes, but it's not that simple.

"Give us a few minutes to get set up for the next one and we'll be ready." Motorcycle training instructors at Four Rivers Harley Davidson are setting up for the second day of a 20 hour riding program. "Just because you've riding a long time doesn't mean you won't learn anything," said instructor Ricky Copeland.

Tom Walters, who's joining in the training, has two months of riding under his belt. "I kind of idled around my neighborhood for a week or two. Once I hit the road that was it," said Walters. He wanted hands-on training. Information instructors like Copeland provide in motorcycle safety foundation training. "On a motorcycle you don't have the body of a car around you. It's just what you have on," explained Copeland.

Riders start with learning the law. Then they get their hands on a bike. "I take these training courses every 2 to 3 years," said James Hooper. He has clocked 400,000 miles in his 40 years of riding. His pet peeve is the lack of clothing he sees on some riders. "As a kid you fell and scraped your knees. Imagine doing that at 70 miles per hour in traffic with cars coming at you," said Hooper.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have a universal law where motorcyclists have to wear a helmet. Tennessee and Missouri require all riders wear a helmet. In Kentucky a helmet must be worn by anyone 20 years and younger. In Illinois it's a riders choice.

"I've only rode without it twice," said Walters. Helmet or not the main take-away is being alert to other drivers. "Ride like you are invisible because you pretty much are to a lot of cars," stressed Copeland.

Wanting to get your motorcycle license? Here is a look at requirements in our Local 6 states.

Kentucky: Must either be 18 years old OR Under 18 years old AND already hold a valid KY driver's license. Must have a parent or guardian's consent. Earn a motorcycle instruction permit. Complete a Kentucky Motorcycle Safety Education rider safety course or pass the motorcycle road skills exam. Lastly, must pay the $24 motorcycle licensing fee.

Tennessee: In Tennessee, you must pass the written test. Take and pass the vision test. Riders have to complete a motorcycle driver training course offered by the Motorcycle Rider Education Program or take the motorcycle driving test. Riders have 3 chances to pass.

Missouri: Any motorcycle operator under 16-years-old who is applying for a Class M permit or an endorsement on a current driver's permit must show proof of completion from a Motorcycle Rider Training Course. You must present appropriate identification. Riders must pass the Class F written and Class M written exams. Pass a vision screening. Pass a road sign test. Pay the $6.25 fee.

Illinois: If you do not already have a valid Illinois driver's license, prepare to take the written basic knowledge exam. In addition, you must pass the written motorcycle knowledge exam, and a vision test. To get your permit, go to your local IL SOS Driver Services office with your IL driver's license.