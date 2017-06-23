Local 4th of July events

We have started a list of 4th of July events happening in the Local 6 area. If you would like to add you event, please e-mail us the information at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.



Illinois:

Walker's Bluff: The vineyard will be hosting its annual Red, White, and Brews celebration on Monday, July 3rd. BBQ will be served with a fireworks show starting at 9:00 p.m. The gates will open at 1:00 p.m. and entry is $10 per car.



Rend Lake: The annual Fireworks Festival will be held on Saturday, July 1st from 4:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from the Spillway Event and start around 9:30 p.m.



Kentucky:

Paducah: Traders Mall at 6900 Benton Road will be hosting a free fireworks show on Saturday, June 24th. The show will begin at dusk. There will also be face painting and BBQ concessions.



Aurora: Kenlake State Park will have an Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1st. Musical entertainment will begin at 5:00 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.



Missouri:

Cape Girardeau: The city will host its annual Great American 4th of July on Tuesday, July 4th in Arena Park. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. in front of the grandstand. The fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m.