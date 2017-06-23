Girl wants to see Minnie & Daisy at Disney World

A little girl from our area wants to go to Disney World so badly that she's asking Minnie Mouse for help!

Cortni DeBoe of in Marion, Kentucky, caught her daughter's phone conversation with Minnie along with Daisy Duck. Three-year-old Addisyn asks the Disney characters what they are up to before saying she wants to see them. Cortni says she hopes to take Addisyn and her cousin to Disney World one day.

This video is getting a lot of attention on Facebook and is our cutest story of the day.