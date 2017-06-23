Forget darts this bar offers ax games

(KUSA) Drink beer while hurling axes at a target. Who wouldn't enjoy that?



The owners of the new bar appropriately named "The Axe Room" and say it's a different way to compete and have fun.



It's definitely not your everyday sport - unless you're a lumberjack - but Peter Lalor and Steven Johnson are hoping it will be soon.



"I moved to Denver about a year ago and we found a place that was perfect for it," Lalor says. "And it seems like a great activity and it fits with the local culture."



Axe throwing and drinking beer - a combo that's already a thing up in Canada.



Read More: http://on9news.tv/2tBCaif