Three Kentucky residents killed in crash on trip to amusement park

Three people from Louisville, Kentucky were killed in a crash Friday morning in Ohio.



According to WAVE, the driver of a car tried to pass traffic on US 6 and hit a semi head-on.



Police say the semi driver tried to avoid the crash but was unable to. He was not injured.



The 21-year-old man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene along with a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. All three were from Louisville.



A 21-year-old woman from New Albany was also in the car. She was taken to a hospital with injuries.



Police say the group was headed to Cedar Point amusement park.