Teen recovers and gives back after crash

(NBC- WALB) One South Georgia teen is giving back to the hospital she says gave her new life and a new talent.



With each brush stroke, Hannah Croker works toward a masterpiece. Amazingly, the 17-year-old paints each stroke with her mouth.

That's because when she was 14, she was in a car crash that left her paralyzed.

Croker says it was the medical staff at Phoebe Putney Health System that helped her find new life. She now wants to bring hope to others through her art.

She recently placed one of her paintings in an auction and received $121.00. She donated that along with gifts she received for her 17th birthday to the patients at Phoebe.

Croker plans to paint and auction more of her artwork. Her dream is to meet Ellen DeGeneres one day.