Study shows yoga as effective as physical therapy

Helise Brugger does yoga to help with her pain.

True North Yoga shows us yoga poses that you can do in your living room.

A study shows yoga is as effective as physical therapy for people with chronic lower back pain.

Helise Brugger was not surprised by those results. She has multiple sclerosis.

"When I was first diagnosed with MS, they told me I would be walking with a cane in 10 years," she said. "That was 12 years ago. I got into yoga. I started out very slow. I didn't think that I was going to be able to do it."

She's been practicing yoga for six years now, three times a week.

Brugger said she's never done physical therapy. "MS comes with a lot of pain, fatigue, and stress," she said. She said yoga has helped her with all of that.

True North Yoga instructor Ashlee Sheets said you don't have to go to a class to feel better. She said yoga can be done in your living room.

"A good one to do, one of my favorites, is called cat and cow," she said. "Child's pose is another good one, and it's really easy to go from cat to cow and press back into child's pose."

Sheets said you can hold the pose for as long as you want, but always listen to your body first. If you feel uncomfortable, then stop what you are doing and breathe.

To take pressure off your spine, Sheets said you can do a pose where you lay on your back with your legs up against the wall.

Sheets recommends a restorative yoga class for people with chronic lower back pain.

True North Yoga offers scholarships for people who can't afford classes.