Church to hold prayer service after Friday fire in Hickman

Members of a local church are figuring out their next steps after their church building caught fire Friday.

The fire at First Church of God in downtown Hickman, Kentucky, was reported to authorities around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The Hickman fire chief told Local 6 photographer Chad Darnall at the scene that no one was in the building at the time of the fire. The church is on Main Street near Obion Creek, and the road was closed while crews put out the fire. The road is now back open.

Fire crews from Hickman, Cayce, and the city of Fulton responded, and the fire was put out after a little over two hours.

The portion of the church that burned takes up at least four Sunday school classrooms. Additionally, there was significant water and smoke damage to a large portion of the building. The full extent of the damage is not yet known. We are told it will be up to the church's insurance provider whether the building will be gutted and repaired or torn down and built anew.

In 1990, the church burned to the ground, and a new church was built, the chairman of the church's board told Local 6. The board chairman says First Church of God is already getting an outpouring of support from the community. They have had offers from other churches nearby to use their buildings for services.

The church will hold a prayer service in the parking lot at 10 a.m. on Sunday, weather permitting.