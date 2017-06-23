Embattled UofL Foundation fires former president's aide

Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff.



News outlets report Kathleen Smith, the chief of staff for James Ramsey, was terminated Thursday, 40 days before her employment contract expired. Smith was placed on paid administrative leave at the foundation in September, in response to a demand from trustees seeking reform after an outside audit detailed high spending and little oversight.



Smith's attorney Ann Oldfather says the termination is a breach of contract and that Smith is being used as a "fall girl" for the foundation.



Foundation board chairwoman Diane Medley declined to comment on Smith's termination, but said that officials are still considering civil action or referrals for criminal investigation.