UT announces lowest tuition hike in 30 years

The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.



The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the board of trustees approved a 1.8 percent increase for in-state undergraduate students Thursday. The trustees also passed a $2.3 billion 2017-2018 budget that includes a $25,667 raise for UT President Joe DiPietro.



Out-of-state students across the system will see a 1 percent or less increase in tuition and mandatory fees, which, at UT Knoxville, would bring the current rate of $31,144 to $31,390.



DiPietro says he's proud to be a national leader in efforts to hold down tuition increases at a time when stories of high student debt are making headlines.



The tuition increase is expected to generate an additional $11.4 million for UT in 2017-2018.