Funeral arrangements announced for Joe Ford Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for local basketball star Joe Ford Jr., who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64.

Ford played basketball and football as a student at Mayfield High School, and he went on to play for the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team from 1972 to 1976. At Vanderbilt, he played in more than 100 games, and he was the captain of the Commodores in his junior and senior years.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kim Owen Ford; son Hunter Ford and wife Janie of Paducah, son Taylor Ford of Nashville, Tennessee; his mother Shirley Ford Colby of Eminence, Kentucky; and sister Shawn Coomes, husband William Robert, nephew Palmer, and niece Colleen of Eminence.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, in the Mayfield High School gymnasium, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. Dan Owen and Dr. Greg Waldrop will officiate. A private family burial will be in Mount Kenton Cemetery.

