Wreck blocks traffic on I-24 East in McCracken County

Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.

Our photographer at the scene says the car and truck crashed, and the car hit a concrete barrier in the median.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Mercy Regional EMS, and the Concord Fire Department are at the scene.

Our photographer says it appears two people were placed in ambulances.

We will bring you more information about what happened as details emerge.