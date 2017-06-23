Police search for missing man

Have you seen 64-year-old Steven Martin?

Carbondale Police Department says he was reported missing June 22 and last seen at his home on South Lewis Lane on June 20.

Officers say Martin suffers from schizophrenia and may not have his medication with him. They say Martin may be traveling east by hitchhiking and contacting nursing homes.

Police say during their investigation they found out that Martin was seen June 22 around noon at Casey's General Store in Harrisburg, Illinois.

If you have seen martin or know about his whereabouts, call Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.