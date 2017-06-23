Judge recuses himself from suit against Massac County leaders, school district

A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.

On Tuesday we first reported on the lawsuit against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County clerk and the Massac County treasurer.

The lawsuit says people in Joppa paid an excess of $1.25 million in school taxes.

The 31 people who filed this lawsuit and other local taxpayers filled a courtroom in Massac County on Friday. They ask the county to stop collecting school taxes until they're corrected, but now they'll have to wait at least another week before a judge a hears the case.

"We're disappointed it was delayed, but that's the way the court system works," said Don Miller. Miller and his wife moved to Joppa 10 years ago. They say their taxes have steadily increased.

"When we most of our county taxes goes to a school district that has 250 students. We thought that was unreasonable," Miller said.

A lawsuit Miller and 30 other plaintiffs filed says the Joppa-Maple Grove school district's 2016-2017 tax increase is well above what it should be under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law or PTELL

Miller ran for a spot on the school board to get some answers, but was not elected.

"We worked hard all our lives, but it's like making payments on a house that's not paid for because our taxes are so high. It's very stressful," Miller said.

He and other plaintiffs hope to gain a more reasonable tax rate and get their over-taxed money through the class action lawsuit.

Massac County State's Patrick Windhorst is representing the county treasurer and clerk. Barney Mundorf with Guin Mundorf LLC is representing the school board. None of the attorneys would comment on Friday.

The case has been handed over to Judge Mark Clarke in Marion, Illinois. The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, June 30 in Massac County.