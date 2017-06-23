Judge recuses himself from suit against Massac County leaders, school district

A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.More
A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.More
President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law designed to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he and three other Republican senators are preparing to announced their opposition to the Senate health care bill as it's written.More
Senate Republicans have released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.More
The University of Tennessee has announced the lowest tuition increase in more than 30 years.More
Amid financial turmoil highlighted in a recent external audit, the University of Louisville Foundation has fired a former president's chief of staff.More
It's going to cost a little extra to send your student to the University of Tennessee at Martin.More
Taxpayers in Joppa, Illinois, filed a lawsuit this week against county leaders and the county school district. The suit names 31 plaintiffs against the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 School District, the Massac County treasurer and the Massac County clerk.More