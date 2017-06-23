3 Fort Campbell servicemen laid to rest

Funeral services for three fallen Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Afghanistan were held this week.

A celebration of life was held for Sgt. William Bays Friday at Community Chapel at 15th Street and Shau Valley Road in Fort Campbell, according to The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville, Tennessee. Those who knew Bays said he was a role model for those he served with in the Army. To see a gallery of photos The Leaf-Chronicle has made from Bays' funeral, click here.

Bays will be laid to rest at Belmont Cemetery in Allensville, Kentucky.

In North Carolina on Friday, Sgt. Dillon Baldridge was laid to rest in Ashe County. A procession was held for him on Thursday.

A funeral was held for Sgt. Eric Houck Tuesday at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell, followed by graveside service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The three men died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were part of the 101st Airborne Division.