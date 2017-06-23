Traffic down to 1 lane on section of I-24 East in Marshall County due to wreck

Interstate 24 East is down to one lane at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Traffic is restricted due to a crash...More
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.More
Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
Traffic was down to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
A man was arrested in Graves County after a two-vehicle wreck that sent a woman to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.More
A rollover wreck in Graves County claimed the life of a Wingo, Kentucky, woman this week, according to the sheriff's department.More
