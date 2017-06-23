Traffic down to 1 lane on section of I-24 East in Marshall County due to wreck

Interstate 24 East is down to one lane at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Traffic is restricted due to a crash involving two vehicles. The left lane is blocked and all traffic is being diverted to the right lane. KYTC says traffic is backed up for several miles.

Drivers can self-detour via I-24 Exit 27 to U.S. 62 East.