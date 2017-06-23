I Am Local 6: Patience Renzulli No. 1 in nation for fundraising cancer research

Even if it's raining, Patience Renzulli wont stop pedaling.

It started a couple of years ago when her best friend was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

"I said 'While you're undergoing chemo, I'll ride my bike farther each week, and we'll both gain strength from that,'" says Renzulli.

At 63 years old, Renzulli is shifting gears up a notch.

"When I was in nursing school, my first patient in my pediatrics rotation was a 3-year-old boy who had acute leukemia," says Renzulli. "That has been with me since 1981 that I couldn't help that little boy. And now, I can do a little bit to help."

Renzulli is one of 38,000 people biking in the Great Cycle Challenge, helping raise money to fight childhood cancer.

"Cancer research, it's what give parents hope that their kids can come and hug them that day," says Renzulli.

As of now, Renzulli is No. 1 in the nation for most money raised. She says she couldn't do it without your help.

Renzulli only has one more week to reach her $20,000 goal. Click here to help get her there.