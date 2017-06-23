Total solar eclipse advice: grocery shop as if preparing for ice storm

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd says if you don't plan ahead, plan to wait in line.More
Crews at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale filled Saluki Stadium Thursday to test out a research and video plan for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.More
An estimated 50,000 people are expected to fill southern Illinois for the eclipse on Aug. 21, but the community has been preparing for those visitors for months now.More
Special stamps from the U.S. Postal Service to commemorate the upcoming total solar eclipse went on sale Tuesday.More
Members of the Hopkinsville Fire & EMS have a special solar eclipse uniform shirt.More
