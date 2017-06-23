Total solar eclipse advice: grocery shop as if preparing for ice storm

Cullan Brown is already eye-balling the food he wants to stock up on for the total solar eclipse.

"We'll have to get a bunch of barbecue chips, because these would be the first to go. Not just the barbecue ones. These chips are what people come to get first. Once all those people get here, if they really come, we won't be able to move. We will be where we're at, and that's just the way it is."

Food Giant Assistant Manager Jaymz Parker says the Eddyville store is preparing for a surge in visitors.

"Normally, we just have our back stock in the back room," says Parker. "This time, we're going to be having extra semis actually parked in the parking lot full of dry stock, paper towels, water, anything like that just in case."

Take a stroll down the bread isle right now, and the options are nearly endless. But come total solar eclipse time, it might be hard to find your favorite loaf.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says if you don't plan ahead, plan to wait in line.

"Maybe on about Tuesday or Wednesday or the week before, go out and do your grocery shopping," says Todd. "Stock up just like you would if you were anticipating a snow or ice storm."

Todd says after you stock-up on groceries, fill up on fuel. He says the pumps will be busy, some empty, come Aug. 21.