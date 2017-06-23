Closing of Paducah International Raceway affecting local drivers

Friday nights at Paducah International Raceway are typically full of roaring engines and cheering fans, but since last September the track as sat silent.

"It is kind of a little bit heartbreaking," said Tanner English, who has raced at PIR since 2006.

"When you see a place closed up, I want it back," said Dylan Thompson, who drove his first race at the track in 2004.

The last three years, PIR was run by the Mason family. But with that lease not renewed, track owner Bob Sargent was faced with a tough decision to close the doors.

"It was very difficult to operate a business so many hours away," said Sargent, who first bought the track in 2006 along with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ken Schrader. "We looked for someone to lease the track, and it is for sale. The status is still unclear, but it is up in the air right now."

As long as the track remains closed, it could significantly impact local drivers who may end up having to close their doors as well.

"It is going to put us out for now if they don't open back up," Thompson said. "With PIR closing it is tough. It is tough to leave here on a Friday and drive three or four hours to get some where to run."

"If you don't have a track, then you don't have anyone that wants to sponsor a car," said longtime racer Terry English. "So it hurts us when it comes to sponsorship as well."

But seeing the track close isn't something that comes as a shock to the drivers.

"It goes in cycles," English said. "I have seen it go in cycles before. Up and down before. But in the end the tracks always come back strong."

"The racing industry as a whole goes in rhythms," said Thompson. "When I first started racing late models, I think PIR was closed at that time as well."

With that in mind, if the track is bought, it can see a turnaround.

"Back a few years ago, it was as good as anywhere in the country," Terry English said. "It will take a promoter who has the time and patience. If that happens the drivers will come back."

According to Sargent, there have been plans to run at least two races at PIR this summer, however nothing has been put in place. He also says that several potential buyers have shown interest in the track in recent weeks.