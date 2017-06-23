1 woman killed, another injured in Graves County wreck

A Paducah woman was killed and a Mayfield woman was hurt in a wreck involving two SUVs in Graves County Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The wreck happened at 10:30 a.m. on Friday on U.S. 45 North in front of the old General Tire plant. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Sarita Robinson of Paducah was driving on U.S. 45 South when the 2004 Chevrolet SUV she was driving hydroplaned in a heavy rainstorm. The SUV crossed the median into U.S. 45 North and hit a 2003 Dodge SUV driven by 36-year-old Jamey Burchett of Mayfield.

Deputies say Robinson was killed on impact. Burchett was injured, and she was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by responders with Mayfield-Graves County EMS.