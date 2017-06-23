Kentucky governor seeks dismissal of right-to-work lawsuit

Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Aiming to increase food donations, a new Kentucky law will shield stores and other groups donating food to nonprofits from liability.More
Kentucky's governor has made a slight change to an executive order, but it is unclear if it will be enough to avert a lawsuit from the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.More
A judge recused himself in a local lawsuit on Friday in Massac County, Illinois. Chief Judge James Williamson says he knows too many people involved in the case.More
President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law designed to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he and three other Republican senators are preparing to announced their opposition to the Senate health care bill as it's written.More
