No state charges for outgoing county leader Vicki Viniard

Ballard County Judge Executive Vicki Viniard will not face any state charges relating to her federal charges and trial set for August.

Viniard is accused of taking out a $450,000 loan without telling the county fiscal court and telling the treasurer at the time to hide the money.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear appointed McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz as special prosecutor. Boaz was prepared to present a case for state charges to a grand jury July 7.

We reported Wednesday that Viniard is retiring June 30. If a grand jury were to indict Viniard on state charges and she were convicted, the end result would have been removal from office. She would've also faced a fine between $100 and $1,000.

Although the charges won’t be brought, Boaz said his office didn’t waste its time or resources. “Without this, then there's no telling. There would have been no threat. There would have been no reason for the judge executive to resign, I don't think,” he said.

Boaz said he doesn’t know if Viniard retired to avoid state charges, but he said Viniard’s attorney, Butch Bradley, did know state charges were coming.

The commonwealth was not pursuing charges for actually taking out the loan. The loan was taken out at a time that would have fallen under the statute of limitations.

Boaz said his office was looking at “the things that happened after, like: Fiscal court is asking about financial issues, and you’re telling them part of the story, but you’re not telling them everything that happened.”

Viniard will retire with full benefits. If she were to be convicted of any state charges, she would have been removed from office instead of having the option to retire. If she were to be convicted of federal charges while in office, she wouldn’t be eligible for retirement benefits then either.

Gov. Matt Bevin will have 30 days to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Viniard’s term.