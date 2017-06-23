Heavy sand remains in Alexander County after weeks of flooding

Friday’s heavy rains are making the flood cleanup and damage assessment a muddy job for people in Alexander County, Illinois.

Floodwaters coming in from the Mississippi River started pouring into the area in the first week of May and didn't let up in some places until last week.

But, it’s what the water left behind that’s likely to devastate farmers in the area.

Heavy sand covers the fields farmer David Willis has worked and lived near for decades. The Alexander County native spent most of his life farming in Miller City, but with 5 to 6 feet of sand covering his fields, growing crops in much of the area is unlikely this year.

"There's no way to repair it. The cost would be, you'd have more money in it than the farm's worth," Willis said.

Trees, standing water and sand from the Mississippi River remain after nearly two months of flooding. Willis couldn’t reach much of the area where his fields sit to see the damage until this past week. Roads have been entirely washed out and destroyed, leaving farmers and county road crews with the task of bulldozing and moving the sand to create makeshift roads in some spots.

"It's bad. No roads, no access. And what little access, it takes forever to get here. You've got to go around it so slow," Willis said. The sand and water that spent so much of the spring in Alexander County instead of flowing down the Mississippi is due to a breach in the Len Small Levee nearby.

The levee breached during the New Year’s flood a year and a half ago, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to repair it, leaving the area vulnerable to floodwaters.

Farmers and county crews had planned to fix it themselves, but floodwaters came up before they got the chance to begin work.

Willis estimates he’ll have to leave 1,000 farm acres unplanted this year as a result of the flooding and sand, and he’s not the only one. Many other farmers in the area are in a similar spot.

"I'd much rather farm it, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen ever again," Willis said. He’ll plant in the places he can this year, but he said he’s thinking hard about if it’s worth staying to farm the land there in the future.

County leaders say the Corp recently ran sonar through the levee breach in an effort to map out the damage and see if this year’s flooding worsened the breach. That report is expected in the coming weeks.