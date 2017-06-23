Gibson Electric: Power restored to most customers affected by outages

UPDATE: Power has been restored to 1,091 people in South Fulton, Tennessee, Friday night after an outage, according to Gibson Electric.

Crews are working to restore power to people affected by two smaller outages northwest of Rutherford, Tennessee.

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has three power outages Friday night affecting 1,110 members.

The utility company says the largest area affected — at 1,091 members — is in and around South Fulton, Tennessee. The other two outages are northwest of Rutherford, Tennessee.

Gibson Electric says crews are working to restore service.

You can report an outage by calling Gibson Electric's Outage Hotline at 1-800-977-4076. To check for outage updates online, click here.