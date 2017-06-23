2 years after deadly crash, KSP Post 1 honors fallen trooper Eric Chrisman

Friday marks the two year anniversary of the death of a Kentucky State Police Post 1 trooper in Livingston County.

Trooper Eric Chrisman died in the line of duty in a car crash on U.S. 62 near Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The 23 year old was the first trooper to die in the line of duty for KSP Post 1. He died June 23, 2015.

On Friday, his fellow troopers and family members gathered at the site of the crash and placed a wreath in his memory.

The wreath includes the phrase "Everyone is Family." It's a phrase KSP Post 1 said Chrisman lived out in is professional and personal life.

“We are overwhelmed that over 30 people would stand in the pouring rain to remember our son,” said Eric Chrisman's father, Randy Chrisman.

In a news release sent Friday, KSP Post 1 said: