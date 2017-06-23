Johnston City, Illinois, plans for 1st fireworks show in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, a local city will host a fireworks show. The catch is that the event is actually being held a week before July 4, and the city only had three weeks to plan it.

The show in Johnston City is possible because of Panera Bread. The company chose Johnston City to film a national commercial. Panera Bread said the fireworks show is the theme for the commercial. Panera Bread paid the city $30,000 for it.

People in Johnston City told me they believe it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. One of the local organizers, Grant Mitchell, said the town feels like it won the lottery.

"I had been working on a plan to bring back fireworks anyway, and it didn't happen. There was just no way to pay for it. It was impossible. So then, when these people fell out of the sky, you have no idea what good timing this is," said Mitchell.

Panera Bread chose fireworks for the theme of its commercial because it's removing preservatives from its food. Instead, the commercial concept goes, company is placing them in fireworks and other items that should not be eaten.

In addition to the fireworks, the free event will include music from three bands, food vendors, a children's play area. The owner of a popular restaurant in Johnston City, Andresen's Cafe, hopes the show will attract new faces to town.

"The show should attract some people that are out of town. Hopefully, they will stop in some of our shops," Andresen's Cafe owner Anthony Spiller said.

Johnston City Mayor Jim Mitchell said he is proud of how the city has come together to support the event. The mayor believes it's just another sign the city is moving in the right direction.

"Johnston City is bouncing back and on the ups, so to speak," said Mitchell.

The fireworks show will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Arrowhead Lake Amphitheater.