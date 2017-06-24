Stanton homers, Urena sizzles as Marlins top Cubs 2-0

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th home run, Jose Urena scattered five hits over six innings and the Miami Marlins topped the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Friday night.



Christian Yelich added a sacrifice fly for the Marlins, who won for the second time this week with no more than three hits. Stanton had two hits and Dee Gordon the other for Miami, which got only two hits in a 2-1 win over Washington on Wednesday.



Urena (6-2) won his fifth straight decision. A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.



Javier Baez and Ian Happ each had two hits for the Cubs. John Lackey (5-8) gave up just three hits and two runs - one earned - in six innings, yet still fell to 1-5 in his last seven starts.

