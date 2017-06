Princeton's Emma Talley fired a bogey-free 66 and is one shot off the lead at this week's Symetra Tour stop in Harris, MI. Talley's 66 is her best round of the year and her third-straight round of shooting 69 or better. She had broken 70 in just two of her previous 28 rounds on tour.

Talley entered the week 14th on the Symetra Tour money list. At the end of the season, the Top 10 players on the money list will earn fully exempt status on the LPGA Tour in 2018.