Collision sends motorcycle driver to the hospital

McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies say blinding sun caused a crash on Husbands Road Friday night.

Approximately at 5:20 PM, deputies say Johnna Tharp was driving a 2004 Kia Optima North on Lydon Road. Michael Parkhill was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson Motorcycle and was stopped at the intersection.

Parkhill pulled forward slightly when Tharp says she was blinded by the sun and couldn't see Parkhill stopped at the stop sign.

That's when the two collided. Parkhill was transported to the local hospital for injuries.