State trooper helps foster newborn fawn

A "fuzzy tail" out of North Carolina left a state trooper bonding with a baby deer.

Trooper Rocky Deitz says he went to an accident involving a car hitting a pregnant deer.

He says the impact caused the doe to give birth, and Deitz found the newborn fawn when he arrived.

He says the wildlife officers were busy, so he brought baby Buckshot home and the bond was instant.

The driver involved in the accident was not hurt.

Buckshot will be taken to a deer rehabilitation clinic in Henderson County before being released back into the wild.