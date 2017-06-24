Philadelphia unveils a new LGBT flag

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The city of Philadelphia has unveiled a new LGBT flag meant to be a more inclusive reflection of gay pride, with a black and brown stripe added to the existing rainbow motif. The flag's introduction has stirred heated commentary from supporters as well as those who felt it was interjecting race unnecessarily.

Some activists say there's a racial divide when it comes to the LGBT-rights movement's agenda. For years, many national groups focused on legalizing same-sex marriage. For many LGBT people of color, there continue to be more pressing issues, such as economic inequality, policing and incarceration.

That divide has led to controversy when attempts have been made to address race, as in Philadelphia. The city, often cited as welcoming to the LGBT community, drew criticism last summer after activists raised concerns that the Gayborhood, the city's main gay enclave, discriminated against blacks.

In January, Philadelphia officials issued a report confirming long-standing racism in the Gayborhood.