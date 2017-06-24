Local woman hit on moped says helmet saved her life

Brianna Harmon was driving home from work on her moped when a pick-up truck hit her from behind. It happened along highway 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky. A sheriff's deputy says the driver left the scene and was found three miles down the road with the moped entangled in the front of the truck.

Brennen Harmon says his sister was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"My sister did not deserve this," says Brennen. "Her entire body is covered with road rash. She looked like charcoal. They had to have a fire team come in and fix her back because of the extensive burns."

Brianna says she's now recovering at a friend's house in Nashville.

"I'm doing a lot better," says Brianna. "I'm thankful to actually just be here talking to you."

Brianna says she's still alive because she was wearing a helmet.

"Helmets can works magic sometimes, including in my situation," says Brianna. "Even if it's down the block, put your helmet on because you never know what's going to happen."

Brianna says she doesn't remember the accident but she does want justice.

Deputies say Christopher Hardesty of Marion, Kentucky was driving the truck that hit Brianna. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance and driving under the influence. Deputies say there could be additional charges as the investigation continues. Hardesty's first court appearance is June 29 in Livingston County.