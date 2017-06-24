Talley leads by three shots after rain cuts short play at the Island Resort Championship

The second round of the Island Resort Championship was suspended at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, and due to continued rainfall play was suspended indefinitely as the course was considered unplayable. Round 2 is set to resume at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, and every effort will be made to complete 54 holes. Round 3 will be split tees beginning no earlier than 12:15 p.m.

Prior to the suspension of play, second-year Symetra player Emma Talley was 3-under par with four birdies through her first eight holes to lead the tournament at 9-under par.

After a career-best round of 65 in the first round, 2017 Symetra Tour rookie Ruixin Liu was 1-over par on Saturday, but she felt good about her day, two hour and 15 minute rain delay and all. “I didn’t have a really big issue today,” Liu said. “I don’t have any bogeys or any shot I really messed up with. I had a problem with the rough, especially around the green. I didn’t miss the green a lot, but everything else I’ll take it. It wasn’t so bad.”

While the weather may affect the final round on Sunday, Liu said she is ready to contend for her first Symetra victory. “Just try to be positive,” she said talking about her game plan for Sunday. “I want to trust myself more. Don’t rush again like today, just play my own game and hope for the best.”

As things stand at the end of day on Saturday, Liu is tied for second along with Benyapa “Gift” Niphatsophon and Kristy McPherson who is through 8 holes at 6-under par.

Niphatsophon was disappointed walking off her 18th hole on Saturday at the Sweetgrass Golf Club, when asked what worked well for her in her 1-under par second round she said, “nothing” with a laugh.

Heading into her 17th hole (No. 8) she was 1-over par, but she shook it off and finished birdie-birdie to get to 7-under at the 36-hole mark. Niphatsophon was proud of how she handled the ups and downs of her round, “Nothing went well today, but I just stayed patient” she said. “I shot like 1-over and at 16th hole I was still 1-over, and then I tried to be patient and stick with my game plan and then I birdied the last two holes. So that was really nice.”

With five top-10 finishes already this season, Niphatsophon is feeling confident, “I feel good heading into tomorrow. I’m just sticking with my game. Don’t want to look at someone else, I just look at me, my ball and myself.”

