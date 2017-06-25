Four people arrested on various drug charges

Graves County sheriff's deputies arrested four people on various drug charges Saturday, June 24th.

With assistance from the Mayfield Police Department, officers went to a home on 830 South 9th Street in Mayfield for two wanted people who were supposed to be at that home.

Officers found the homeowner and another person at the back of the home. The owner gave consent to search and law enforcement found meth and drug paraphernalia.

Jay Ivy (44), Beverly Kaler (40), Joseph Fazzari Jr (43) and Matthew Kilbourne (26) of Mayfield were arrested and transported to Graves County Jail.

Ivy was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Kaler was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense, Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug and Possession of Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified) 1st Offense.

Fazzari Jr and Kilbourne were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Mayfield Police Department charged Fazzari Jr and Kilbourne. Graves County Sheriff's Office charged Ivy and Kaler.