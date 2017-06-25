Church congregation holds prayer service after fire

Under bright skies, a small congregation worshipped together. The First Church of God in downtown Hickman, Kentucky caught fire Friday, burning up at least four Sunday school classrooms. But worshipping outside the charred church, the congregation says this is a new beginning.

There was prayer and praise this morning, but also tears outside the First Church of God.

It wasn't the same for Carol Newcomb not saying good morning to her Sunday school class, but she was here to say goodbye to a building that meant so much to her.

Newcomb says, “Being married here, baptized here, I found the Lord right here at this alter and my mom's funeral was here a great lady who was at this church her funeral was here all those memories come flooding back.”

For worship leader, Darrel Tarkington he says it was important the church family to be together today despite the fire.

He says, “We had the chain unbroken the hands holding, important to show this is not going to be the last the end of this church.”

But he reminded his family that the church isn't a building, “Church is in here with the congregation as we love god and love each other you know.”

Tarkington says the insurance adjusters will inspect the church tomorrow morning. He says where the church will rebuild will be a decision the congregation makes together.