Talley picks up first professional win at the Island Resort Championship

Emma Talley earned her first Symetra Tour victory at the 2017 Island Resort Championship on Sunday.

Talley wrapped up her second round early Sunday morning, posting a 69, finishing at -9 with a three shot lead on the field. Before she could begin her third round, rain once again moved in over the Michigan golf course forcing tour officials to cancel the remainder of the tournament.

"It feels like a dream come true," Talley said. "It feels like all of the hard work has finally been clicking and I am really excited for the win."

The win caps off a string of great finishes for the Princeton, Kentucky native. In her previous two tournaments, she had finished 8th and 5th, with three straight rounds under 70.

"I have really been playing well for the last couple of weeks," she said. "Everything just kind of clicked this week. I was hitting the ball really well, and putting really well all week."

With the win Talley brings home $22,500 in winnings, more than doubling her season earnings entering the week.