Police: Kentucky corrections officer shot in home break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say an off-duty Kentucky corrections officer is in stable condition after he was shot during an attempted break-in at his home.



Police said on Facebook that the Louisville Metro Corrections officer was shot Saturday at his Clarksville, Indiana home.



Clarksville Police said the investigation is ongoing.



Clarksville Police Maj. Scott Merchant tells The Courier-Journal that the officer was shot before 11 p.m.



Tracy Dotson, Corrections Fraternal Order of Police president, said the officer was released from the hospital early Sunday and is sore, but is doing OK.



Merchant says police are working to determine if a man they apprehended in the case is the correct suspect.



Authorities have not named the officer.