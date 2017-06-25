New emojis coming to smartphones

O-m-g.. There's a whole new way to express yourself.. Coming to your smartphone. Over 100 new ways, in fact. A fresh batch of emojis, those tiny pictures that millions of teens and more than a few adults use to communicate these days.

But do you ever wonder, where do they come from, and who decides what's in and what's out?



Emojis are everywhere. Six billion sent every single day.. There's even an emoji movie.



Greg Welch is a director of the Unicode consortium, the non profit that decides which emojis will get made and writes the code that creates them. He says, "that's what i find really exciting, we're sitting here and watching a whole new means of expression that's used around the world, come into being right in front of our very eyes."



Welch says, "Our process is open, its not a dark star chamber. You can actually go on the website and look at the list of emoji that are in the vetting."



Anyone can propose an emoji. Not everything the public wants makes the cut. But once it's approved by unicode, designers at tech companies like Apple and Google get to work.



Rachel Been heads up the design team at google that brings emojis to life. She says, "We kind of define the look and the feel and sort of some of the concepts behind what the emojis look like."



The newest batch includes gender-neutral people, and a woman in a headscarf-- all requested by the public.



The new set of emojis is arriving on your smartphone now.