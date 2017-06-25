Retiring circuit court judge Craig Clymer to still serve community

Craig Clymer served as McCracken County Circuit court judge for the last 17 years. Before that he served as district judge for 6 years. Clymer may be leaving the bench, he's not done serving the community.

A bitter-sweet moment as judge Craig Clymer packs up his office. He may be changing his title, but his mission remains the same.

He says, "It helps knowing that I'm going to keep on being active and continuing to serve the community."

Clymer has accepted the position as partner and mediator at a local law firm. Before he moves forward, he's flashing back to the past.

In 1994, he was sworn in as district court judge. When asked what it's like looking back on old videos, he says, "Well, I look exactly the same. Yeah, that's a long time ago isn't it."

Jump ahead to the year 2000, Clymer is circuit court judge over a murder trial.

Clymer says the hardest part of the job is sending someone to prison, but every once he says someone walks up to him and says, "You put me in prison back in whatever several years ago. If you didn't put me in prison, I'd probably be dead today."

Years later, Clymer's passion for justice hasn't changed. He says he'll be hearing cases through the end of the month.

Everyone is invited to his retirement party, Friday from 3-5 p-m at the McCracken County courthouse, Circuit Court room A, food and drinks provided.

It could be a few months until we find out who will be the next circuit court judge. A judicial nomination commission will give three candidates to governor Matt Bevin, who will choose one to replace judge Clymer until the next election in 2018.

