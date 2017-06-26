Traffic stripe painting to take place this week along Purchase Parkway

Traffic stripe painting to take place this week along Purchase P - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

KENTUCKY -

A traffic stripe painting crew will be working on the Julian Carroll-Jackson Purchase Parkway this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crew will be making several passes to re-paint along the entire length of the parkway.

Work is expected to take about a week.

The crew will be moving at a brisk pace, but some traffic backups are possible.

Drivers are asked to avoid driving through freshly sprayed paint.

