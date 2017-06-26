Traffic stripe painting to take place this week along Purchase Parkway

UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 East is back open at the 28.8 mile marker in Marshall County Friday evening. It was blocked for a time by a wreck.More
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.More
Both lanes of Interstate 24 East are blocked in McCracken County, just past the bridge connecting to Metropolis, Illinois, due to a wreck involving a car and a truck.More
Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
Part of a state road in Graves County is closed until further notice because of erosion damage, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
UPDATE: Interstate 24 is back open to traffic Thursday night after it was blocked by a five-vehicle crash that happened around 1:40 p.m.More
Traffic was down to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.More
Traffic was down to one lane at mile marker 13 for an investigation near the Clarks River Bridge.More