Six things to know - 6/26/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Hurricane Dora is near Mexico's southwestern coast. Its winds speed early this morning reached almost 80 miles per hour. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dora is expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.



Route VV in Mississippi County, Missouri will be down to one lane today because of paving. This section of road is between County Road 515 and County Road 518. The work starts today and is expected to last through Thursday.



The world's biggest coal users are mining more this year. A new associated press study found production in the U.S., China, and India is up about 6% through May, compared to the same period last year. Coal accounts for almost half of greenhouse gas emission from burning fossil fuels.



The U.S. Supreme Court is holding its final session before Summer break today. The justices are tackling cases that impact 39 states, including Missouri. A decision on whether to overturn stays on the president's revised travel ban are also expected.



Leave yourself some extra time if you use Route CC. Crews will be paving the route in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They will be in the area until 5:00 p.m. The work is expected to pick back up tomorrow at 6:30 a.m.



Takata is filing for bankruptcy in Japan and the U.S. It follows lawsuits because of defective airbags. Inflators inside them can explode with too much force and send pieces of metal into drivers and passengers during a crash. At least 16 deaths have been linked to the defect in the U.S.