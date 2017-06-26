Infant killed in crash

Illinois state police say an infant died in a rollover crash Monday morning in rural Illinois. That is in Alexander County.

Troopers say a 19-year-old woman from Tamms was driving in the southbound lane on IL Route 127 just north of Sandusky around 7 a.m. A witness said her car left the road, struck a culvert, went airborne, then rolled. The woman and an infant were thrown out of the car. Troopers say the woman did not have a seatbelt on and the baby was not in a car seat.

The woman is being treated for life threatening injuries and the infant died.