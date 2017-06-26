When mom shaming can become dangerous

There is no question about it- being a mom is hard. Mothers have to keep up with numerous challenges- especially with young children. That means they have to make a lot of decisions like sleep positions, diet, and discipline.

It's also no secret that all parents needs support. However, a new study suggests some mothers are getting negative criticism instead of constructive advice. The C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health asked mothers of young children (ages 0-5 years old) about being criticized.

Researchers say 61 percent of those mothers said they have been shamed. Most of the time it from their own parents.



Here's a breakdown of what the criticism is about:

70 percent about discipline

52 percent about diet/nutrition

46 percent about sleep

39 percent about breast-vs bottle-feeding

20 percent about safety

16 percent about childcare

Those surveyed responded to criticism in different ways. Many sought more information- whether it was through their own research or asking a health care provider.

50 percent of mothers surveyed said they avoid certain people who are critical. This can affect time with family. Researchers suggested that if you want to be involved in a young child's life- give your advice in a positive way.

42 percent of moms said there were times where criticism made them feel unsure about their parenting choices. Researchers say this can become a dangerous problem- especially if long term. They urge child health care providers to reach out and encourage mothers so a seemingly innocent comment doesn't build into a mother's anxiety.

You can read more about the study and researcher's advice by clicking here.

If you want to help a mother battling with anxiety or postpartum depression; click here.