Reward being offered in Benton, KY home arson case

BENTON, Ky -

An investigation is underway into arson at a vacant Benton, Kentucky home.

The Benton, Kentucky Police Department says on June 24, around 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to a house fire at 195 Deerwood lane.

The home was vacant and the State Fire Marshall determined that the fire was intentionally set.

A $1,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

If you have any information, call 1-800-27-ARSON (1-800-272-7766).

